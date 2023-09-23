2026 quarterback Marcel Jones transfers to Saguaro, ineligible for rest of season

Marcel Jones entered his sophomore season as one of the more intriguing players in Arizona high school football. According to Burn City Sports, he led Chaparral’s (Scottsdale, Ariz.) freshman team last year to an undefeated season, scoring 40 total touchdowns and completing almost 85% of his passes. He also received at least two Div. I offers during his freshman year.

The Arizona Republic wrote in a season preview that Jones “might have been the most dynamic player at the freshman level last year when the Firebirds’ freshman team blew out everybody they played. Runs, passes and makes people miss. Expect him to have a monster sophomore season on the varsity.”

But that sophomore season has come to an end. Jones has transferred from Chaparral High School after four games, moving to cross-town Saguaro High School.

He will not be eligible for the rest of the season, according to the Republic. With the move, he finishes his sophomore season with 687 passing yards at a 55.5% completion rate and 200 rushing yards on 40 attempts.

Why the sudden change?

Jones’ father, Cedric, told the Arizona Republic that the move was related to his belief that the Chaparral football booster club “isn’t transparent about how its funds are spent” and did not have proper oversight, reporter Richard Obert wrote.

Chaparral principal Joshua Painter told the Republic that Scottsdale Unified School District is “committed to reviewing the complaint and determining whether an investigation is warranted.” Club boost president Casey Porter added that he “does not see any substantiation to that claim.”

There was also speculation that the decision came after the coaching staff opened up a competition for the starting quarterback job this week, which Cedric Jones strongly rejected as the rationale for the move.

Read the Republic article here for a comprehensive overview of the news.

Marcel Jones’ transfer is the latest change for a team that has undergone a transformation over the last year. Chaparral was highlighted in Sports Illustrated’s September 2022 feature about Arizona’s open enrollment policy and its effect on the state’s high school football scene, and the opening paragraph highlighted the school’s desire to take down the historically dominant Saguaro program.

However, over the last several months, there have been a variety of departures in the program, including five members of the freshman team that moved to Mountain Pointe (Ahwatukee, Ariz.) and the resignation of head coach Brent Barnes, who accepted a job to coach Yukon High School in Oklahoma, a state in which he had previously lived and coached.

Jones’ departure removes what had been a promising piece of Chaparral’s future. His dominant freshman season led him to be considered the top quarterback in Arizona’s class of 2026, and in January, he picked up offers from Arizona State University and UNLV.

Now, he is off to Saguaro, where he will learn under first-year head coach Zak Hill, who has previously served roles as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at ASU and Boise State.

The high school football world will wait until his junior year to see the progress made.

