2026 quarterback Helaman Casuga offered by USC

Provo (Utah) Timpview High product Helaman Casuga is now a newly offered quarterback at USC. He was offered by assistant Luke Huard, Lincoln Riley, and the USC staff.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Casuga is not rated in the 247Sports Composite or 247Sports rankings, but he has already picked up offers from BYU, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State and UNLV, in addition to the Trojans.

The Utah native had an impressive first season starting under center. He threw for 2,322 yards and 26 touchdown passes to only 7 interceptions on 70 percent completions. The productivity is impressive, but the efficiency is even better. The Trojans have a long-term vision for the quarterback position. They know that Malachi Nelson and Miller Moss are waiting for their big chance in 2024 once Caleb Williams leaves to become the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. How Kliff Kingsbury teaches and develops Nelson and Moss this year, before likely taking a different job in 2024, could significantly shape USC’s Big Ten future. Casuga could figure into that picture a few years down the line.

California Love……we keep it rockin! Thank you to the entire USC staff for having me on an unofficial visit!

Finally had the honor to meet with the legend himself @LincolnRiley@anniehanson_@CoachSimmonsSC@coachLukeHuard @uscfb shoutout 🗣️to the best host @bthackery35 Red… pic.twitter.com/yXR0hpcTKG — Helaman Casuga (@HelamanCasuga) April 6, 2023

