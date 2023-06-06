2026 quarterback Will Griffin picks up Auburn offer after visit

Another recruiting cycle has gotten underway as Hugh Freeze and company have started on the class of 2026.

The Tigers hosted and offered quarterback Will Griffin today. The Florida native has received interest from many top programs including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and LSU.

Griffin has been on varsity for the Jesuit Tigers for three seasons despite being a rising sophomore.

As an eighth grader, Griffin went 144-266 for 2,449 yards and 30 touchdowns. His freshman season saw him go 106-187 for 1,653 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as picking up 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

247Sports has yet to give rankings to 2026 prospects, but the young 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback is bound to have a competitive recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire