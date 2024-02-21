2026 quarterback Dia Bell to visit Auburn in March

Class of 2026 quarterback dia bell has announced his intention to visit Auburn this spring. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound prospect has already received an offer from the Tigers with plenty of other major programs also interested.

Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Miami, Indiana, Penn State as well as SEC programs Florida and LSU have already extended an offer to the sophomore.

Bell will make stops at two of those schools, Miami and LSU, a week before he comes down to the Plains. He’ll then continue to Texas, Penn State, West Virginia, Florida, and Mississippi State at some point later on in the spring or summer.

While it is still very early in the process for Bell, it is likely a prospect of his size and talent waits until the last minute to verbally commit to a program.

We’ll see how incoming Auburn freshman Walker White performs over the next year and a half. His performance could tie directly into how hard head coach Hugh Freeze and company go after Bell in the coming years.

Busy spring ahead for class of 2026 quarterback Dia Bell. The class of 2026 quarterback is going to be all over the place in the coming month or so, as he visits a ton of schools.

