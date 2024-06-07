2026 Quarterback Dereon Coleman includes Oklahoma in top 8

The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback prospects for the 2026 recruiting class are coming together. This week, they were projected to land four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal out of California. But prior to O’Neal beginning to trend to the Sooners, OU was heavily projected to land another four-star quarterback, Dereon Coleman.

Coleman, who spent time at Brent Venables Football Camp this week, is a four-star player according to the 247Sports composite rankings. On Thursday, he dropped his top eight schools at this point in his recruitment.

He included the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Illinois, UCF, TCU, and Nebraska.

Of Oklahoma, Coleman told John Garcia of Rivals, “A dream offer. A staff that truly believes in my abilities. The tradition of the program. The fans. It felt like home on my visit. Why not OU?”

Coleman is a slender quarterback, but has good height and throws the football really well. He’s got a good deep ball and great accuracy. He’s mobile and his sophomore tape shows really good awareness.

It looks promising for the Oklahoma Sooners in their recruitment of Coleman with predictions from 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 each favoring the Sooners. There’s still a long way to go in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but the Sooners are in a great spot at this point.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire