2026 QB Julian Lewis places Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

It’s never too take to look ahead toward the 2026 recruiting cycle, especially at the quarterback position, as prospects have progressed rapidly before their junior year in high school. For Texas A&M, one signal-caller has taken an interest in the Maroon and White.

On Wednesday, 2026, quarterback Julien Lewis, who had yet to receive a star-based designation, is by all accounts a five-star prospect by nearly every facet of the grade. Standing at 6-1 and 185 pounds, Lewis, who’s unsurprisingly received interest from nearly every blue-blood program in the country, has released his first Top 8 program list, including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, USC, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Julian Lewis tells me he’s down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 185 QB from Carrollton, GA was recently ranked as the No. 1 Player in the Nation, regardless of class, by ESPN Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/apVhiH1y0r pic.twitter.com/CgY5aHSiU1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 12, 2023

During a recent On3 Recruiting Analyst Hayes Fawcett interview, Lewis revealed his opinion of every school in his top group. With a litany of official visits in his future, he provided his initial insight on what Texas A&M brings as a football program clearly on the rise:

“It’s a place that I can see myself playing. They care about football there probably more than anywhere else. So I know I’d always be supported.”

Lastly, just so you know how incredibly talented Julien Lewis is at such a young age, in his 2022 freshman season at Carrollton High School (GA), Lewis threw for a mind-boggling 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with a 65% completion rating and a 121.9 quarterback rating. Think he can’t eclipse these numbers? He has three high school seasons left, folks.

