2026 QB Dia Bell commits to Texas

Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series began with Florida eliminating NC State in the opener.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”