2026 QB Brady Smigiel is already drawing buzz in recruiting circles

Brady Smigiel is attracting a lot of attention. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Newbury Park (CA) quarterback is coming off an impressive season as a freshman with 3,479 passing yards, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 46 TDs against 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 182 yards and five more scores. Smigiel already has Power Five offers from Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Florida State, Colorado and Penn State at 15 years old.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback, who was recently named Cal Hi Sport’s first Freshman of the Year, was also named to the MaxPreps.com Freshman All-America Second Team. He is projected to be a five star with another top freshman Julian Lewis from Carollton, Ga., who was offered by USC last week.

“Getting an offer from USC would be a huge dream come true but as of now building a relationship with the staff is much more important too,” Smigiel said.

Brady Smigiel’s father played for the Arizona Wildcats as an offensive lineman and is currently head coach for Brady at Newbury Park.

Smigiel was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Ventura County Football Coaches Association last month after leading the Panthers to a 9-3 record and their first playoff win since 2014.

Since he took over as head coach at Oklahoma in 2017, Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams. Jalen Hurts was a Heisman finalist and is now an NFL MVP candidate playing in the NFC title game.

Could Smigiel follow Malachi Nelson at USC after Caleb Williams becomes a likely No. 1 NFL draft pick? We’ll have a few years to weigh these and other related questions.

