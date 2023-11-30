2026 OL Kail Ellis announces commitment to Auburn

It is never too early to begin building for the future.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn football landed a big commitment on Thursday in Kail Ellis, a member of the 2026 class from Cass High School in White, Georgia.

Due to his graduating year, he has not yet received a ranking from 247Sports, On3, or Rivals, but his size alone should have Auburn fans feeling excited. He stands 6-4, 285-pounds with two more seasons of varsity football ahead of him.

According to 247Sports, Auburn was the eighth program to extend an offer to Ellis, doing so on June 8. Since receiving an offer from Auburn, he has received an offer from five other programs including College Football Playoff contenders Florida State and Georgia.

Ellis recently told Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that he feels that Auburn has the best chance to develop him as a lineman.

“What Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Jake) Thornton and that staff has going on is so special and I wanted to be a part of it,” Ellis said in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover. “I feel Auburn can develop me more than anyone, academically and as a football player.”

Ellis becomes the first member of Auburn’s 2026 commitment class. Auburn currently has one offensive line commitment for its 2024 haul in DeAndre Carter, and one in its 2025 class in Spencer Dowland. Auburn currently has a top 25 class for both the 2024 and 2025 cycles, and Ellis’ commitment is a great way for the trend to continue in 2026.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire