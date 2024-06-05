2026 offensive tackle Felix Ojo schedules Tennessee visit for this weekend

2026 four-star offensive tackle prospect Felix Ojo will visit Tennessee on Sunday.

Ojo’s other visits include: Oklahoma on Thursday, Alabama on June 10, Georgia on June 11, Ohio State on June 13 and Florida State on June 16.

The 6-foot-6, 285 pound offensive tackle prospect is form Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas.

Ojo is the No. 296 nationally ranked prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 22 offensive tackle and the No. 40 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

