2026 linebacker Dallas Brannon takes visit, is offered by USC

2026 Charlotte Independence High School linebacker Dallas Brannon was offered by USC football last month. He took his visit with the Trojans this past weekend, as football recruiting heats up in the month of June.

Brannon is a 6-2, 207-pound athlete who also holds offers from UConn, Duke, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and many more.

On3’s industry ranking has Brannon as the No. 35 linebacker, No. 15 recruit from North Carolina, and the No. 464 recruit nationally for the Class of 2026.

Brannon recorded 41 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles and broke up one pass attempt.

247Sports’ crystal ball does not have a prediction for where Brannon will land. USC and linebacker coach Matt Entz would love to be able to work with Brannon and take advantage of his instinct for being around the ball and putting himself in the right position to make plays. Every possible upgrade on defense is something USC needs to pursue and value. This is one more step in that process of building a better defensive unit.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire