2026 LB Shadarius Toodle includes Auburn in top 10 ahead of July commitment date

Auburn football has built a solid 2025 recruiting class to this point in the cycle, and is looking to do the same with its 2026 haul.

Auburn is in good standing to land one of the top linebackers of the 2026 class as four-star LB Shadarius Toodle includes the Tigers in his top-10 schools list. Several schools joining Auburn in the race for Toodle’s signature are LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

“These schools made my top 10 because of how they kept in contact with me,” Toodle said in an interview with On3. “Relationships are important to me and when I go on these visits, my interaction with coaches is something I look for.”

The Mobile native has racked up several notable offers this calendar year from USC, Florida, and Tennessee. Auburn extended an offer to Toodle on Jan. 31, and Toodle visited Auburn for “Junior Day” in February. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn is the team to beat with a 40.9% chance to land his commitment. LSU and Ohio State are next in line.

Toodle is a top-10 linebacker from the 2026 recruiting cycle, and ranks as high as No. 2 in Alabama rankings. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Toodle will announce his commitment on July 4.

