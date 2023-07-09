2026 IOL Zykie Helton commits to Alabama over Georgia, others

Interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton of the 2026 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Helton chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Auburn, and others.

Helton becomes the first commit in Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class. Interestingly enough, the Tide are also pushing to land Helton’s high school teammate, quarterback Julian Lewis.

Helton is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. He has the size to play any position on the offensive line at the collegiate level. It is unclear as to what position the Alabama coaching staff is recruiting Helton to play.

Nonetheless, Helton’s commitment is a great starting point for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Zykie Helton’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Carrollton, Georgia Projected Position Interior offensive lineman Height 6-3 Weight 300 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 17, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 17, 2023

Other offers

