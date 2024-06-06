2026 Indiana 3-star QB Terry Walker III visits MSU on Monday

Michigan State football hosted one of the top players from Indiana in the 2026 class earlier this week.

Three-star quarterback Terry Walker III of Indianapolis announced on Monday that he visited Michigan State. He visited the Spartans with his family, according to a post from him on X.

Walker is ranked as the No. 37 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. He’s also listed as the No. 4 player from Indiana in the class.

Walker currently holds offers from Ball State and Miami (OH), according to 247Sports. Some other programs that have shown interest in Walker includes Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire