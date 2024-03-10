2026 Georgia wide receiver schedules Tennessee visit

2025 wide receiver prospect Aaron Gregory will unofficially visit Tennessee.

Gregory will visit the Vols on March 27, according to Jeremy Johnson of On3.

The wide receiver prospect unofficially visited Tennessee on June 13, 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star wide receiver is from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

Gregory is the No. 15 overall player in the class of 2026. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 2 player in Georgia.

Tennessee is one of 14 Southeastern Conference schools to offer Gregory. The Vols offered Gregory a scholarship on Dec. 19, 2022.

Kentucky was the first school to offer a scholarship to Gregory on June 12, 2022

Gregory will also visit LSU on March 18, Auburn on March 14, and Colorado on March 22.

