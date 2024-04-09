2026 Georgia linebacker set to visit Ohio State this weekend

Ohio State promoting James Laurinaitis to linebacker has already paid dividends on the recruiting trail.

The Buckeyes landed a commitment from 2025 four-star linebacker, Tarvos Alford, in late March. Ohio State also locked into a June visit with 2025 five-star linebacker, Johan Williams, on Sunday.

Another linebacker is set to visit Ohio State as Anthony Davis, a four-star linebacker in the 2026 class, announced on Tuesday that he will visit the Columbus this weekend as well.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound linebacker attends Grayson high school in Georgia, and is the 25th ranked linebacker in the 2026 class on On3 Industry rankings.

Davis has received a lot of interest from programs around the country as he already has 24 offers. This list includes Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes haven’t put out an offer to Davis yet. However, with the talented linebacker set to visit this weekend, it appears likely that an offer from Ohio State will come soon.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire