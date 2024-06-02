2026 Georgia linebacker set for another Ohio State visit

One of the biggest coaching moves Ohio State made this offseason was to promote James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach.

This move has already paid dividends on the recruiting trail as the Buckeyes landed a commitment from 2025 four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford in late March.

In the 2026 class, Ohio State has put out offers to 12 linebackers thus far. Amongst those to receive an offer is Anthony Davis who is rated by On 3 Industry rankings as a four-star recruited and 17th linebacker in the class.

Davis has already shown early interest in the Buckeyes as he visited Ohio State and received an offer in mid April. That interest has continued as on Saturday Davis announced that he will be visiting the Buckeyes again for a visit on June 5th.

It’s still early in the recruitment process as Davis still has two full seasons of high school football left but Ohio State appears to have a chance to land the talented linebacker who has already received 28 offers from many of the other top programs in college football.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire