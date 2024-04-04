Advertisement

2026 Georgia cornerback prospect includes Vols in top 12

Shane Shoemaker
·1 min read

2025 cornerback prospect Dorian Barney announced his top 12 schools.

Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Clemson, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Notre Dame and Colorado are Barney’s top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star cornerback prospect is from Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

The Vols are one of 10 Southeastern Conference schools to offer Barney a scholarship.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Barney on Aug. 24, 2023. The Vols were also the first school to offer Barney a scholarship.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire