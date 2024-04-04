2026 Georgia cornerback prospect includes Vols in top 12

2025 cornerback prospect Dorian Barney announced his top 12 schools.

Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Clemson, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Notre Dame and Colorado are Barney’s top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star cornerback prospect is from Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

The Vols are one of 10 Southeastern Conference schools to offer Barney a scholarship.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Barney on Aug. 24, 2023. The Vols were also the first school to offer Barney a scholarship.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Dorian Barney is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 170 CB from Suwanee, GA is ranked as the No. 3 CB in the 2026 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VLUMciAnYb pic.twitter.com/hzsoQu3BlG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2024

