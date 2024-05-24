2026 four-star linebacker and Syracuse commit gets USC offer

Leesburg (Florida) Tavares High School Izayia Williams is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class. He announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange, but that has not stopped his recruitment from heating up. That includes the USC Trojans, who have offered the Florida native.

While Williams is primarily a safety at the high school level, he is projected as a linebacker at the next level by many.

Williams is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 2 at linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 144 overall and No. 15 at safety.

As a sophomore, Williams recorded 40 tackles, including six stops for loss, two sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and an interception. It is evident that he does a lot of different things and is therefore a versatile defender who can make plays at all points on the football field. He isn’t limited to one particular strength; he can thrive in different situations and meet different needs for his defense.

