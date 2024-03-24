2026 four-star defensive back Dominick Kelly commits to USC, as Doug Belk scores a recruiting win

The USC football recruiting haul on this huge Sunday continues to grow for the Trojans. Dominick Kelly, a four-star 2026 cornerback prospect from Tampa, has committed to USC. Doug Belk added a player to a future Trojan secondary.

The Trojans already loaded up on defensive recruits earlier on Sunday, with Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson both committing to USC through the work (dawgwork!) of defensive line coach Eric Henderson. Aaron Donald visited the USC campus this weekend and gave a few short remarks on how good Eric Henderson is as a coach. That’s an amazing voice of support for the work the USC staff is doing on the defensive side of the ball. Crucially, it’s not just about Henderson, though. It doesn’t stop with him. Doug Belk now has a victory and some real momentum in his own right.

USC’s philosophical change under Lincoln Riley, from offense to defense — or at least, from not valuing defense to making defense a real priority — continues to manifest itself and deliver real results on the recruiting trail. USC has quickly rebranded itself as a school where defense and defensive player development are taken seriously.

