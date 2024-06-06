2026 five-star tight end includes Vols in top 10

2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison named Tennessee as one of his top 10 schools.

Harrison’s top 10 schools are: Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, North Carolina, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-7, 243 pound tight end prospect is from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, North Carolina.

Harrison is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 tight end and No. 2 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Harrison is a two-sport athlete, rating as a four-star power forward in basketball.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Harrison on Jan. 23 2023. The tight end has unofficially visited Tennessee three times.

2026 5-star TE Kendre Harrison updates his recruitment with @ChadSimmons_‼️ The dual-sport athlete is also a top-30 basketball prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking. Read: https://t.co/jxAcPkMJk4 pic.twitter.com/E20DcXdvH3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 5, 2024

