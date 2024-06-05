Advertisement

2026 five-star quarterback prospect emerges as Vols’ favorite

shane shoemaker
·1 min read

2026 five-star quarterback prospect Faizon Brandon is a favorite to commit to Tennessee, Steve Wiltfong at On3 predicts.

Brandon is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 195 pound quarterback is from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Brandon attended Tennessee’s Night at Neyland camp on June 1.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Brandon on June 11, 2023 and visited the Vols six times since.

Brandon would be Tennessee’s third five-star quarterback commitment under Josh Heupel (Nico Iamaleava, George MacIntyre).

