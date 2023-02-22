2026 EDGE Shaun Scott impressed by Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are hard at work on the recruiting front, and new head coach Deion Sanders has already engineered a historic class in Boulder.

Coach Prime and his staff are working on the next couple of classes as well, and the class of 2026 has become a talking point lately. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, CA) EDGE Shaun Scott is one of the most coveted players in the class.

During his freshman year, he received second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors and has already received interest from a number of schools, including Colorado, Lousiville, Michigan State and a few other Pac-12 schools so far.

However, the Buffs have stood out early on, according to Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.

“I wouldn’t really say I have a favorite right now but I would say Colorado is probably standing out,” Scott told BuffStampede. “Coach Prime being there makes them stand out. It is a great environment out there and I like the weather in Colorado.”

That’s terrific news for the Buffs and Coach Prime, and having a coach like Sanders around is already doing wonders for the program. Scott also spoke in detail about the Buffs’ head coach as well.

“I feel like Coach Prime is one of the realest guys out there,” Scott told BuffStampede. “Coach Prime is going to keep it real with you. He is not going to baby you just because you are a good player. He expects you to do well in the classroom, too. Colorado was saying they like my physique and my pass rush ability.”

It’s early, and a lot can change for Scott over the next couple of years. However, it’s encouraging to see a big name tied to Colorado early on, and this shows that Rick George’s gamble to bring in Sanders was a home run.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire