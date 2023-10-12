2026 edge rusher and USC target Shaun Scott is a key player to watch Friday

Sophomore standout Shuan Scott is poised to break out this season. His big moment for Mater Dei could be in the biggest game of the season against St. John Bosco in a rivalry showdown Friday night.

Shaun Scott of Mater Dei is a 6-foot-3 and 225-pound prospect. He has the ability to play a traditional linebacker role or as an edge rusher. He shows natural pass-rushing skills on film.

In his freshman year, he received second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-America honors.

Scott has offers from major power five programs: Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

Scott told Greg Biggins of 247Sports, “USC is the home town team and I always feel comfortable there. I’ve been to games before and have a great relationship with the coaches already.”

USC’s defense, which is struggling this season, can obviously benefit a lot from bringing in a high-end pass rusher and also from keeping an elite prospect home in Southern California.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire