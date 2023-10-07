2026 defensive back Blaine Bradford gets offer from USC

Class of 2026 safety and Louisiana native Blaine Bradford announced his reception of a scholarship offer from USC earlier this week.

Blaine Bradford plays football at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU has one of the best chances to land Bradford along with Notre Dame and Oklahoma, but it’s still very early.

He’s one of the most sought sophomores in the country with offers from USC, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah, Penn State, TCU, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, and Notre Dame, with many more offers to come.

Per On3 Bradford is rated as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 1 safety in the class.

The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back has impressive film, possessing the physical talent to play either cornerback or safety at the next level. Given USC’s roster needs at safety and at corner, getting players of Bradford’s caliber is crucial for Donte Williams, Alex Grinch and the rest of the coaching staff.

Go Trojans!!! #USC has offered 2026 5-Star Safety Blaine Bradford from Catholic High- Baton Rouge!!!! #FightOn https://t.co/nBWDRnvfOt — Recruit Louisiana™️ (@RecruitLouisian) October 4, 2023

