2026 5-star OT Lamar Brown lists Alabama in top 8
On Christmas night, 2026 offensive tackle Lamar Brown released his top schools list. One of the schools that made the cut was the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Brown landed an offer from the Alabama coaching staff merely days prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Crimson Tide. Brown even took an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Tennessee game.
The Louisiana native is regarded as one of the more premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class up to this point. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Brown can play multiple positions along the offensive line.
His recruitment will be one to monitor over the next two years. Alabama figures to be a contender until the end for Brown.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Lamar Brown’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
3
1
1
Rivals
4
10
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
5
2
2
Vitals
Hometown
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-4
260
Class
2026
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 30, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023
Top schools
Social media
NEWS: Elite 2026 OL/ DL Lamar Brown is down to 6️⃣ Schools!
The 6’4 260 OL/DL is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the ‘26 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/kX552HmLwt pic.twitter.com/cCIoQo6Ys7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2023