2026 5-star OT Lamar Brown lists Alabama in top 8

On Christmas night, 2026 offensive tackle Lamar Brown released his top schools list. One of the schools that made the cut was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brown landed an offer from the Alabama coaching staff merely days prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Crimson Tide. Brown even took an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Tennessee game.

The Louisiana native is regarded as one of the more premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class up to this point. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Brown can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

His recruitment will be one to monitor over the next two years. Alabama figures to be a contender until the end for Brown.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Lamar Brown’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 3 1 1 Rivals 4 10 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 5 2 2

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-4 Weight 260 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 30, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Florida A&M

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Miami (FL)

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Social media

NEWS: Elite 2026 OL/ DL Lamar Brown is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 260 OL/DL is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the ‘26 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/kX552HmLwt pic.twitter.com/cCIoQo6Ys7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire