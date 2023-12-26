Advertisement

2026 5-star OT Lamar Brown lists Alabama in top 8

On Christmas night, 2026 offensive tackle Lamar Brown released his top schools list. One of the schools that made the cut was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brown landed an offer from the Alabama coaching staff merely days prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Crimson Tide. Brown even took an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Tennessee game.

The Louisiana native is regarded as one of the more premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class up to this point. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Brown can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

His recruitment will be one to monitor over the next two years. Alabama figures to be a contender until the end for Brown.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Lamar Brown’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

3

1

1

Rivals

4

10

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

5

5

2

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-4

Weight

260

Class

2026

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 30, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023

Top schools

Social media

