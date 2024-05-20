2026 5-star OT out of Baton Rouge (LA) will visit Texas A&M this summer

The 2026 recruiting class is filled with future defensive talent. While Texas A&M will host a long list of 2025 prospects, the 2026 cycle will be featured throughout the next two months, led by five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brown, who is entering his junior season at University Lab HS, is by far one of the most versatile prospects. He possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to play on either side of the trenches, but his collegiate future will likely continue on the offensive line.

Standing at 6-4 and 275 pounds, Brown has received nearly 20 offers. Starting next month, On3's Sam Spiegelman has revealed that Brown will visit Texas A&M on June 1 and UCF on June 7-8, while Florida, Oregon, USC, Florida State, and Georgia remain in the mix for a future visit.

Without a 2026 commit, you can trust Aggies head coach Mike Elko to make a splash as soon as June hits. In terms of landing offensive line talent, Elko and his staff have already acquired four OL commits in the 2025 cycle.

According to 247Sports, Brown is currently positioned as the 9th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 1-ranked IOL, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1792262235227570358?s=61&t=a1OO_XoxYUIJrIOOgUClYg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2026 5-star OT out of Baton Rouge (LA) will visit Texas A&M this summer