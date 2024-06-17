2026 5-star LSU quarterback target Dia Bell commits to Texas

LSU already has its 2025 quarterback on board in No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood, and it’s looking to lock up an elite option in the 2026 class, as well.

One of its premier options has now committed elsewhere, however. On Monday, five-star American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) quarterback Dia Bell committed to Texas over the Tigers and others. LSU had recently hosted him for its Elite camp last week.

Bell ranks as the No. 10 prospect in America, the top player in Florida and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 cycle.

With Bell committing to the Longhorns, LSU will likely turn its focus to fellow five-star Faizon Brandon, who took a visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend, as well as Brady Hart, a four-star from Cocoa, Florida, who was also recently on campus.

LSU is still searching for its first commitment in the 2026 cycle.

