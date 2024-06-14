2026 4-star WR out of Texarkana (TX) will visit Texas A&M this month

While Mike Elko and his staff are laser-focused on building the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class this summer, making progress with the 2026 recruiting cycle is equally important. Plenty of 2026 talent, including four-star wide receiver Dequane Prevo, is headed to College Station this month.

Out of Texarkana (TX), Prevo is a twitchy, versatile athlete who will likely transition to full-time wide receiver at the next level. At 5'10 and just 160 pounds, Prevo will need to add healthy mass to take hits, especially if SEC play is in his future.

This week, Prevo announced that he will visit Texas A&M on Thursday, June 20. The incoming junior at Liberty-Eylau HS has already received a prediction to land with the Aggies, as former A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had already had an eye on Prevo since his freshman season.

On the field, his play speaks for itself, and his speed on the track answers any lingering questions regarding his athleticism. At the end of his 2023 season, he ran a reported 22.77 200-meter dash.

According to 247Sports, Prevo is currently positioned as the 245th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 16th-ranked athlete, and the 32nd-ranked prospect in Texas.

I Will be at Texas A&M June 20!!! #aggieland — DP__12 (@prevo_pre) June 11, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2026 4-star WR out of Texarkana (TX) will visit Texas A&M this month