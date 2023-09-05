2026 4-Star quarterback out of Tennessee places Texas A&M in his Top 10

Texas A&M’s recruiting focus will officially shift to the 2025 cycle as soon as the entirety of the 2024 class is signed in February. Still, recruiting never stops for those of you who follow my usual mantra. Even though Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and his 2023 Aggie football squad are completely focused on the season at hand, an elite prospect out of the 2026 class has Fisher’s attention.

On Monday, 2026, four-star quarterback Jared Curtis released his initial Top 10 program list, which includes Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Curtis is currently positioned as the 2nd-ranked player in the 2026 cycle, the 2nd-ranked quarterback, and the No.1-ranked player in Tennessee, as elite future signal callers like Curtis are now consistently considering College Station as a viable future destination at a consistent rate since Fisher and Co. landed current starting quarterback Conner Weigman in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hitting an early growth spurt, Curtis currently stands at 6-3 and nearly 220 pounds, throwing for 2,285 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, including 481 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, all while leading Nashville Christian to a 10-3 record and the Division II-A title game in 2022.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’3 215 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as a Top 5 Player in the ‘26 Class (No. 2 QB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HsulXigmGC pic.twitter.com/1p4KouyyDd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 4, 2023

Here is 247Sports National Recruiting Director Andrew Ivins’s brief scouting report after Curtis’s impressive freshman campaign.

A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Owns a favorable build having measured roughly 6-foot-3, 215 pounds as a 9th grader. Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense. Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle.

Curtis recently took his first unofficial visit to College Station on June 2, and I’d expect several visits in the future after placing the Aggies on his top list.

