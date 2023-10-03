2026 4-Star QB out of Tennessee will visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M’s (4-1, 2-0 SEC) ever-growing visitors list this weekend as the Aggies take on the visiting Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will include one of the top signal callers in the 2026 recruiting class, as four-star quarterback Jared Curtis will take an unofficial campus visit, and attend the highly awaited matchup.

According to 247Sports Composite, Curtis is currently positioned as the 20th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle, the 2nd-ranked quarterback, and the No.1-ranked player in Tennessee.

Early last month, Curtis released his initial Top 10 program list, which includes Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

With even more room to grow, Curtis currently stands at 6-3 and nearly 220 pounds, throwing for 2,285 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, including 481 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, all while leading Nashville Christian to a 10-3 record and the Division II-A title game in 2022.

Already receiving offers from nearly every blue-blood program in the country, this will be his second campus visit since June 2, as Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff aren’t wasting any time preparing for the future at the most critical position in the game.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

