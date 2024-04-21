2026 4-star QB out of Lake Mary (FL) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

With all the focus on Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class, the 2026 cycle is beginning to take shape as the Aggies are now officially in the running for the top signal callers in the class.

After landing 2025 four-star QB Husan Longstreet last weekend, prospects at the position are intrigued by A&M's potential under head coach Mike Elko and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who are both heading toward their inaugural 2024 season with the program.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 2026 four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, out of Lake Mary, Florida, has narrowed down his collegiate options after releasing his Top 10 program list, which includes Texas A&M. Joining the Aggies are Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, North Carolina, Auburn, Nebraska, Michigan, and UCF.

According to On3's industry ranking, Grubbs, who stands at 6-5 and 195 pounds, is currently positioned as the 113th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 10th-ranked quarterback, and the 19th-ranked prospect in Florida.

Starting since his freshman season win in 2022, Grubb's 2023 sophomore season was statistically impressive, completing 58% of his passes for 3,677 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the year.

https://twitter.com/hayesfawcett3/status/1780991152570687700?s=61&t=9KZagaYHMTJLTSR2smXdNQ

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2026 4-star QB out of Lake Mary (FL) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list