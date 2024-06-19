2026 4-star QB Brady Hart commits to Michigan after LSU visit

LSU had a busy recruiting weekend for the 2025 class, but it also had quite a few players from the 2026 cycle on campus as well, including three blue-chip quarterbacks in the last week.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, two of those signal-callers have since committed elsewhere. Five-star Dia Bell committed to Texas on Monday, and on Tuesday, four-star Brady Hart announced his commitment to Michigan.

Hart, a native of Cocoa, Florida, ranks as the No. 92 player in the 2026 class and the No. 7 quarterback, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His commitment came on the heels of a number of crystal ball projections in favor of the Wolverines.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Brady Hart (2026) has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 190 QB from Melbourne, FL chose the Wolverines over LSU, Clemson, & Ohio State Ranked as a Top 10 QB in ‘26 (per On3 Industry) “Michigan is Home!! GoBlue 〽️”… pic.twitter.com/OyXJw3KBMo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2024

With Bell and Hart now committed elsewhere, LSU is likely to focus on North Carolina five-star Faizon Brandon, who was also on campus this week and had positive impressions of his trip.

