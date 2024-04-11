2026 4-star OT out of Forth Worth (TX) is set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

This week, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko discussed several topics regarding the progress made during the Aggies' spring football practice season, as the annual Maroon & White spring game is set for next Saturday afternoon.

As the roster has made considerable strides since the start of the spring period, Elko and his staff have also been very busy hosting a litany of 2025, 2026, and even 2027 prospects over the last couple of weekends, which will continue for the remainder of the month.

This weekend, Jaxson Callaway, professionally known as "AggiesToday," recently reported that the Aggies will host 2026 four-star offensive tackle John Turntine III of Fort Worth, Texas, one of the top tackles in the entire 2026 cycle.

Standing at 6-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Turntine is one heck of an athlete. He started at left tackle during his 2023 sophomore season at North Crowley HS, consistently exhibiting impressive footwork and hand placement in pass protection. His upfield speed-to-power skillset makes him a future run-blocking aficionado.

According to Rivals, Turntine is currently positioned as the 31st-ranked prospect in Texas and the 19th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

