2026 4-Star CB Dequane Prevo has released his Top 13 program list

It’s never too early to develop long-lasting relationships within future recruiting classes. While fan bases may question the focus on the 2026 recruiting class now, Texas A&M is already a favorite to land one of the top athletes in the cycle.

This week, 2026 four-star cornerback Dequane Prevo released his initial Top 13 program list, which includes Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri, Texas, Florida State, USC, Missouri State, Houston, and Texas A&M.

Again, we are in the early stages of Prevo’s recruiting journey; as his offers continue to pile up, he is currently positioned as the 64th-ranked player in the cycle, the 7th-ranked athlete, and the 6th-ranked player in Texas. Listed at 5-10 and 160 pounds, Prevo’s speed, coverage ability, impressive length, and position versatility on offense vaulted him to the varsity team as a 9th grader at Liberty-Eylau (TX) in 2022.

Even though any current prediction fails to hold a lot of weight, 247Sports National Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong has already predicted Prevo to land with the Maroon and White, for whatever that’s worth!

