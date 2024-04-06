2026 3-Star OT out of Spring (TX) is visiting Texas A&M this weekend

This weekend is a busy one for Texas A&M football, as a bevy of 2025, 2026, and even 2027 prospects have made their way to College Station for a loading recruiting weekend amid the Aggies spring practice period.

While every cycle is filled with notable names, one name that consistently sticks out is 2026 3-star offensive tackle Nicolas Robertson. Although he may be somewhat raw on tape, he displays incredible potential in the trenches.

Entering his junior season at Klein HS in Spring (TX), Robertson is a man among boys as the starting right tackle during his 2023 sophomore campaign, standing at an intimidating 6-4 and weighing nearly 320 pounds, consistently dominating defenders as a run blocker while holding his own in pass protection.

With two seasons left to continue developing as a solid pass protector, working on his footwork, hand placement, and short-area quickness, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and new offensive line coach Adam Cushing are smart to get Robertson on campus as much as possible to gain ground early.

According to Rivals, Robertson is currently positioned as the 41st-ranked prospect in Texas and the 40th-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

