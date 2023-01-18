2025 WR Dallas Wilson announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks got a commitment on Tuesday afternoon, landing 2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson, an unrated player from Tampa Bay Tech High School.

Wilson is the first member of the 2025 class for the Ducks.

While he does not yet have a rating from 247Sports or On3, Wilson reportedly has offers from some notable schools, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. According to his Twitter, he received an offer from Oregon earlier in the day on Tuesday and announced his commitment a few hours later.

In today’s world of recruiting, it will be interesting to see if he sticks with the Ducks for the next two years before he ends up signing, but as of now, Oregon has their first WR in the 2025 class.

Dallas Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Wide Receiver Dallas Wilson (@18Dallaswilson) has Committed to #Oregon! The 6-3, 180 Lb WR from Tampa, FL also held offers from Alabama, Georgia & Penn State among others. Duck fans welcome him home! 🦆 #SCO pic.twitter.com/V3RxauMFkQ — JGP (@jgpvisuals) January 18, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports N/A N/A FL WR 247Sports Composite N/A N/A FL WR Rivals N/A N/A FL WR ESPN N/A N/A FL WR On3 Recruiting N/A N/A FL WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 180 Pounds Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2025

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 17, 2023

Committed to Oregon on Januar 17, 2023

Notable Offers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs

West Virginia Mountaineers

Colorado Buffaloes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire