2025 WR Dallas Wilson announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks got a commitment on Tuesday afternoon, landing 2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson, an unrated player from Tampa Bay Tech High School.

Wilson is the first member of the 2025 class for the Ducks.

While he does not yet have a rating from 247Sports or On3, Wilson reportedly has offers from some notable schools, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. According to his Twitter, he received an offer from Oregon earlier in the day on Tuesday and announced his commitment a few hours later.

In today’s world of recruiting, it will be interesting to see if he sticks with the Ducks for the next two years before he ends up signing, but as of now, Oregon has their first WR in the 2025 class.

Dallas Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

247Sports Composite

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

Rivals

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

ESPN

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

FL

WR

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

180 Pounds

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 17, 2023

  • Committed to Oregon on Januar 17, 2023

Notable Offers

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

