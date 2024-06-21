2025 WR Bodpegn Miller commits to Ohio State football. What we know

Three days after picking up an Ohio State offer, 2025 three-star wide receiver Bodpegn Miller has committed to the Buckeyes.

Miller, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver out of Mansfield, committed to Ohio State holding offers from Iowa State, Boston College and Northwestern, among others.

Porter is the third wide receiver in Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class along with New Jersey four stars De'zie Jones and Quincy Porter.

Ontario's Bodpegn Miller scrambles for yardage as the Warriors beat Highland 34-20 to claim a share of their first league championship since 2004.

Miller plays quarterback for Ontario High School and recorded 36 touchdowns as a junior. But Miller committed to the Buckeyes as a wide receiver, a position Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline told Miller he has ample potential at.

“I just know I had the raw potential,” Miller said. “And they liked the way I was able to pick up things fast and now repeating the same thing more than once. Just learning.”

Miller is originally from Ethiopia and was adopted and moved to Mansfield a week before his 6th birthday.

“Give all the glory to God for giving me the strength and courage to do all this,” Miller said “Not a lot of people where I come from get the opportunity to do this. So just use that and represent my people well. Just keep grinding and working hard.”

Miller is the sixth Ohio football player to join Ohio State's 2025 class along with five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe, four-star running back Bo Jackson, four-star linebacker Eli Lee and four-star safety Cody Haddad.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bodpegn Miller, 2025 Mansfield wide receiver, commits to Ohio State