A 2025 Wisconsin target announces his commitment date

Wisconsin has continued to be active on the recruiting trail as Luke Fickell prepares to bring in his first class with a full recruiting schedule as head coach of the Badgers.

2025 offensive lineman Easton Ware has the Badgers in his top ten, and will be committing on Wednesday, November 1. Ware is a 6-foot-5 lineman out of Virginia and Liberty Christian Academy. A consensus three-star recruit across recruiting channels, Ware has a top ten that includes Michigan and Notre Dame, two schools Wisconsin feels like they are constantly in recruiting battles with for top targets.

Here is a look at Ware’s full top ten before his commitment on Wednesday:

