2025 wide receiver Radarious Jackson commits to Tennessee

2025 wide receiver prospect Radarious Jackson committed to Tennessee on Monday.

Jackson committed to Tennessee over Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is from Sheffield High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jackson is the No. 263 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 29 wide receiver prospect and No. 6 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Jackson unofficially visited Tennessee on Nov. 18, 2023 for the Georgia game and April 6 for a spring practice. He is scheduled to officially visit on June 21.

Tennessee offered Jackson a scholarship on Oct. 16, 2023.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and Jackson.

