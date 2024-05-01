2025 wide receiver Marcus Harris includes Vols in top five

2025 wide receiver prospect Marcus Harris announced his top five schools.

Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and Alabama are Harris’ top five schools.

The 5-foot-11.5, 180-pound wide receiver prospect is from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Harris is the No. 141 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 13 player in California.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Harris on March 3, 2023.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire