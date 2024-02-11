2025 wide receiver Joakim Dodson commits to Tennessee football

Three-star wide receiver prospect Joakim Dodson announced his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 178-pound wide receiver is from Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee.

Dodson committed to the Vols over Missouri, Cincinnati and Indiana.

Dodson is the No. 546 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 80 wide receiver prospect and the No. 15 player in Tennessee, according to 247sports.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Dodson on June 13, 2023.

The Vols now have six commitments in the 2025 class: Cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, quarterback George MacIntyre and Dodson.

Chris Day/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire