2025 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw includes Vols in top eight

2025 wide receiver prospect Daylyn Upshaw included Tennessee in his top eight schools.

Upshaw’s top eight schools are Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State and Syracuse.

The three-star wide receiver is from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

Upshaw is ranked as the No. 642 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 102 wide receiver and No. 27 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered Upshaw a scholarship on Feb. 2.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire