The 2025 Vuelta a España Is Set to Start in Italy

This year’s Tour de France starts in Italy. Next year, it looks like the Vuelta a España will follow suit in 2025. The race director of the Spanish grand tour, Javier Guillén, recently confirmed that northwest Italy’s Piedmont region (home to the cities of Torino, Novara, and Alessandria) is now the leading candidate to host the opening stages of the 2025 race.

In its seventy-eight editions, the Vuelta has started outside of Spain only three other times. However, Vuelta organizer Unipublic might take a page from Tour de France organizers Amaury Sports Organisation (A.S.O.) with designs to expand the race’s early stages beyond Spain’s borders. By 2026, the number of starts outside of Spain will double as this year’s race kicks off in Lisbon, and 2026’s Vuelta will begin in Monaco.

“I can confirm that what the Piedmont region published, declaring its interest in hosting the 2025 start, is true and that we are working on it,” Guillén said. “We would like it very much, because Italy is a cycling country that this year will also host the start of the Tour de France, and we would love for the Vuelta to be present in the territory.

“There are talks, intense work, and if everything goes well, there will be great joy. The official confirmations will come when it happens from both sides, but I am very happy to say that the Vuelta and Piedmont are getting closer and closer. It’s not done yet, but we are on the line we want, moving forward. The idea is to make an announcement before La Vuelta 2024.”

The 2024 Vuelta a España starts on August 17.

This is another notable move from the Piedmont region, which is furiously attracting major cycling events to their region, highlighting the area’s often stellar roads and its major Apennine climbs.

Last month’s Giro d’Italia started in Venaria Reale and ran into Torino. The race’s second stage kicked off in San Francesco al Campo and enjoyed a summit finish in Oropa. This year’s men’s and women’s Tour de l’Avenir will finish on the Piedmont’s Colle delle Finestre.

Earlier this year, the Italian broadcasting company RAI reported that next year’s Vuelta could also start in Venaria Reale. The report also mentioned the Piedmontese towns of Novara, Ceres, and Bussoleno, with the parcours traversing the region’s hilly area, called the Langhe. Additionally, rumors abound that next year’s Tour de France will return to Italy for a stage finish, likely somewhere in the Alps.

In something of a surprise result, American Sepp Kuss won last year’s Vuelta. However, the Eagle of Durango’s victory wasn’t without drama, as there were plenty of rumors and stories about internal strife between Kuss and his Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.

As of this writing, Visma-Lease a Bike has yet to say whether or not Vingegaard will return for this year’s Vuelta. Meanwhile, Roglič, now with BORA-hansgrohe, will likely be back to target his fourth Vuelta win, which would tie Roberto Heras for the most ever in the race’s history. Heras won in 2000 and went three-for-three from 2003-05. Tony Rominger’s wins came from 1992-94, and Contador won in 2008, 2012, and 2014.

