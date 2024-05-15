2025 Virginia WR Trey Jones ‘locks in’ official visit to MSU in June

Michigan State football has locked in another official visitor for June.

Trey Jones of Chesapeake, Va. announced on Tuesday that he’s locked in an official visit to Michigan State from June 21 – 23. Jones is a wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class.

Jones is currently not ranked on 247Sports.

Jones holds offers from 10 schools, according to 247Sports. Michigan State is one of the 10 schools to offer Jones, with Duke, Indiana, Penn State and Virginia Tech being some of the other notable schools to offer him.

