2025 USC target Davon Mitchell announces top schools

The nation’s No. 1 tight end for the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his recruitment down to 11 schools.

Davon Mitchell, a four-star tight end who clearly wants to play for one of the big boys in college football, has brought an added measure of clarity to his plans.

USC, Penn State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennesee and Georgia are Mitchell’s top 11 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass catcher is the No. 2 overall prospect in California and the No. 29-ranked player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Mitchell plays for Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. He played with incoming Trojans and five-star freshmen Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon, which will be a huge pitch for Mitchell in the next years.

Mitchell logged 33 catches for 731 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore.

USC signed four-star TE Walker Lyons this season, but Lyons is not expected to enroll until the 2024 season while he completes an LDS mission.

