2025 USC target Ari Watford gets offer from the Trojans

Ari Watford is watching schools court him. The Virginia-based product transferred from Salem (Virginia Beach) to Maury (Norfolk) this past season and was a breakout player and riser in the 2025 class. Watford has an offer list of Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State, and now USC.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Watford is rated a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 27 overall recruit and the No. 4 edge rusher.

He is the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 4 edge rusher in the 247Sports rankings. Watford recorded 10 tackles as a true freshman, eight of them tackles for a loss with five sacks.

USC also offered Watford’s teammate, four-star 2025 interior offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist. You can see in the recruitment of Watford a continuing emphasis on beefing up the Trojans’ defensive line and improving their pass rush. These were both achingly large deficiencies on the 2022 roster, the product of neglect during the Clay Helton years.

