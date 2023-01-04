2025 USC commit Jett White decommits from Trojans

Jett White is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback who is the nation’s No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback in the 2025 class.

White committed to USC as a freshman in September, but on Tuesday he decided to re-open his recruitment.

“USC is a great school,” White said. “There is still a relationship between us. Donte (Williams) is my family. I love him. They will remain in my lists of schools.”

Last year playing as a freshman for the Orange (Calif.) Panthers, White had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 26 solo tackles and 35 total tackles.

Aaron “Jett” White also plays wide receiver, racking up six receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The four-star DB received offers from Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Colorado and Cal. It is very noticeable that with USC moving to the Big Ten, there are several Big Ten schools in the mix as White’s recruitment takes this turn.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jett White tells me he has Decommitted from USC. The 6’2 170 CB from Orange, CA had been Committed to the Trojans since September 2021. Ranked as a Top 50 recruit in the 2025 Classhttps://t.co/bVyIHGn2Ty pic.twitter.com/wC8wZ70Qc0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2023

