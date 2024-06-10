The 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Adds New Stage and Grand Depart Location

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

For the first three years of its short history, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been eight stages long. In 2025, it’s set to add a new stage, as well as a new location for the Grand Depart. Originally set to start in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the riders will now start in the Brittany region in Vannes, France.

The Brittany region encompasses the northwesternmost peninsula located directly west of Paris. In cycling, it’s best known for Brest, a town that’s hosted the Tour de France Grand Depart four times, most recently in 2021.

“The Tour de France Femmes with Zwift helps to create vocations for little girls and boys… I’m proud of it because Brittany is a region that I love, a magnificent region,” says Marion Rousse, director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. “It’s going to be a great party, and I’m already looking forward to 2025.”

The news from Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) dropped this morning and included a peek at the first three stages of racing, all in the Brittany region:

July 26: Vannes to Plumelec, with the finish at the top of Côte de Cadoudal

July 27: Brest to Quimper with a final loop in the town

July 28: Start in La Gacilly (Morbihan), finish TBD

“This Grand Départ in Brittany is historic, with a departure from Vannes for a stage that is 100 percent in Morbihan [one of the regions of Brittany],” explains Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France. “The finish will be in Plumelec, which hosted the European Championships in 2016 and where there will be plenty of people lining the roads right up to the start of the circuit. The second stage will start from Brest, the city that has hosted the most Grand Départs of the Tour de France after Paris, four times in total. The Menez Quelerc’h climb will be one of the day’s major difficulties. The first two stages are designed for the hard hitters, with some fine difficulties. The third stage will start in La Gacilly, home of Yves Rocher, which has already hosted the Tour de l’Avenir and the Tour de Bretagne, and then we’ll leave Brittany.”

“We’re delighted to be teaming up to host this Grand Départ,” says Loïg Chesnais-Girard, Chairman of the Brittany Region. “It’s something that’s very important to us because Brittany is a land of cycling, a land of value, and a land of volunteers. We’re giving this gift to all those who love cycling… Once again, we’re going to be able to show women’s sport in all its glory.”

Of course, fans of women’s cycling are likely more excited by the news that after three years of holding the eight-day race, the TdFF will see nine days of racing. This is a small gain, but it is progress—and a good sign that the race is thriving and will continue for years to come. At a time when the cycling industry is going through such economic turmoil, it’s great to see that women’s racing continues to make strides rather than stepping backward.

It will be interesting to see how cycling fans split their streaming time: The first two stages of the 2025 TDFF will take place as the final two stages of the men’s race conclude.

You Might Also Like