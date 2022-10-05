2025 top-100 C Kai Rogers wraps up unofficial visit to Wisconsin

This past weekend, Greg Gard and his coaching staff hosted one of the nation’s premier big men, 2025 top-100 center Kai Rogers, on campus for an unofficial visit.

Per 247Sports, he’s the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the No. 11 C in the country, and the No. 2 player in Wisconsin.

Rogers, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, already holds offers from Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Ole Miss, St. John’s, Texas, and his home state, Wisconsin Badgers.

As it stands, Rodgers is one of just two players Greg Gard has offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle, along with fellow in-state standout Davion Hannah.

As a freshman, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks on 69% shooting from the field for Wauwatosa West High School.

Right now, Roger’s strengths are his ability to finish in the paint, using his frame to establish a deep post position, and playing through contact. Defensively, he has all the tools you’re looking for at the Power 5 level.

Rogers is still maturing physically, which is scary considering the incredibly high-ceiling he already has – making him one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

The UW coaching staff has made Rogers a priority early in his recruitment and figure to be in the mix until the end. However, the blue-bloods are already sniffing around, so it’s only a matter of time before they truly throw their hats in the ring.

That said, Wisconsin appears to have put itself in a good position early on for the top-100 recruit.

Had a great unofficial visit today with coach Greg Gard at the university of Wisconsin. Thank you for the great experience @UWBadgers @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/Y8SwtXWm3p — Kai Rogers (@kairogers_12) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire